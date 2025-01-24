TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

NYSE:TFII opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71. TFI International has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,894.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

