The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $294.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.30 and its 200 day moving average is $326.03. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

