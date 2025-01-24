The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

