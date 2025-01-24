The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

HD opened at $414.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.47. The company has a market capitalization of $411.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.