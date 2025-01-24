The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot stock opened at $414.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $411.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

