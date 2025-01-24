The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $102.58 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

