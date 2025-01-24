The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) CEO Alberto Osorio Buys 15,000 Shares

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) CEO Alberto Osorio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
