The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) CEO Alberto Osorio Buys 15,000 Shares

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) CEO Alberto Osorio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,799,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 62.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth $66,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

