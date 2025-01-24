The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 566,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $152.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

