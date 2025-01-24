The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

