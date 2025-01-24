Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Titan Mining Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

