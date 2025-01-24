Titon (LON:TON) Releases Earnings Results

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.22)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Titon had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Titon Stock Performance

LON:TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £8.44 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.94.

Get Titon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff Ward purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,527.67). 63.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Titon

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 200 people, with 170 in the UK, 1 in the USA and 29 in South Korea. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.