TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

