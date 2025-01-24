Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 258.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

