Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

