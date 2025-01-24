TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 101,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,456. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

