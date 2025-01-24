Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

TFIN opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,049.88. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 759.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

