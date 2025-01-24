True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $426.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $317.59 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.30 and its 200 day moving average is $390.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

