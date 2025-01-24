True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $225.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

