Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $199.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,950. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

