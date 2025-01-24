Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

