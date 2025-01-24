Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Decreased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

