Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.21. 5,125,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,578,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

