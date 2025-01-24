Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Guggenheim

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.26. 1,244,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,266. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

