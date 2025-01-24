United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, RTT News reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.96 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $542,110 over the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

