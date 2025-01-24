United States Antimony Corporation Issues Operational Update on Madero, Mexico Smelter**

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) recently released a statement on January 22, 2025, providing an operational update concerning its Madero, Mexico Smelter. In the report, the company outlined plans to resume operations at the facility and highlighted key developments in the near future.

During the past week, a management team comprising five representatives from the company conducted a thorough operational review at the 100% owned Madero Smelter in Coahuila, Mexico. The primary objective of this assessment was to evaluate necessary improvements to restart operations promptly. Initial projections indicate that the Madero Smelter is expected to process approximately 100 tons of antimony ore per month. United States Antimony Corporation has secured its first international supply of raw antimony ore, which is slated to arrive in Mexico by early March 2025.

The Madero Smelter currently houses a total of 17 furnaces, including three large and 14 small furnaces. Following consultations with various qualified Mexican contractors, plans have been set in motion for repairs and refurbishments on at least six furnaces over the upcoming month. Additional maintenance will involve upgrading air compressors, constructing air control plenum systems, tilting certain furnaces, among others.

While operations continue at the Madero Smelter, part of the company’s capital expenditure program, which is estimated to cost less than $1 million, aims at improving antimony feedstock processing for increased efficiency. The enhancements will enable United States Antimony Corporation to gradually expand its throughput capacity in the future.

Commenting on these updates, John C. Gustavsen, President of the Antimony Division at United States Antimony Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the refurbishment progress. Gustavsen emphasized the strategic importance of reaching company objectives efficiently and meeting the rising global demand for antimony, with current prices exceeding $20.00 per pound.

United States Antimony Corporation specializes in processing antimony, zeolite, and precious metals in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s operations include converting antimony ore into various derivatives for diverse industrial applications. Further details regarding the Company’s forward-looking statements and operational activities can be found in their regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further inquiries or information, individuals can reach out to United States Antimony Corporation through the provided contact details.

This release encapsulates the essence of United States Antimony Corporation’s efforts to enhance its operational efficiency while keeping pace with changing market demands.

