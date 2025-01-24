UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 351,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $174,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,772,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,920,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,657,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $528.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.78. The company has a market cap of $486.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

