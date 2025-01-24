UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $179,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.