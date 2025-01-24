VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $24.60.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.