Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.30 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

