Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

