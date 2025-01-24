Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

