Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.