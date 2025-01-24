Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

