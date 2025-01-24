Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

VOO opened at $560.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.85 and its 200-day moving average is $527.92. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $560.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

