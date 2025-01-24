Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

