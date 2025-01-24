Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $443.75 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

