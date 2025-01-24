Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 12.9% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,864,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

