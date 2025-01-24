Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) Receives Positive Recommendation for Phase 2b COVID-19 Vaccine TrialOn January 13, 2025, Vaxart, Inc. announced that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended that the Company’s Phase 2b clinical trial evaluati

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vaxart’s 8K filing here.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

