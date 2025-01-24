Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

