Veracity Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

