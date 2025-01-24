Veracity Capital LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NICE by 208.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

Shares of NICE opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

