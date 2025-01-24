Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

