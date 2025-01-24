Verde Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $371,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cintas by 52.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,419.2% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

