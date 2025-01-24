Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Vicat Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

About Vicat

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

