VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 499,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

