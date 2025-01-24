Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

NYSE VZLA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,863 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 619,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,528,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

