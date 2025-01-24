Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,521 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $189,296,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,429 shares of company stock worth $13,755,259 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

