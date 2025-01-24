Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,224. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

