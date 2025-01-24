Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

MHF stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

