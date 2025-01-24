What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for UCB Q1 Earnings?

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.2 %

UCB opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $285,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

